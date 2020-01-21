GRUBHUB 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc. – GRUB

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 21, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Grubhub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-grub/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 21, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Grubhub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 28, 2019, the Company disclosed shocking 3Q2019 financial results, including a $100M loss in gross food sales on a sequential basis (despite adding nearly a million active diners during the quarter), a 6% decline in a key customer demand metric and cuts to revenue projections by approximately $70M and earnings projections by approximately $60M for the year. On this news, the price of Grubhub’s shares plummeted. On this news, the price of Grubhub’s shares plummeted.

The case is Azar v. Grubhub Inc., 19-cv-07665.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact: