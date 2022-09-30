Grupo Bimbo Will Donate More Than 6.8 Million Slices of Bread to Aid in the Fight to End Hunger

With the Bimbo Global Race, Grupo Bimbo is donating 20 slices of bread for each registered participant to help those who need it most.

The Bimbo Global Race, with its in-person and virtual formats, brought together more than 341,000 participants at a global level.

Over the race’s seven-year history, Grupo Bimbo has donated more than 23.7 million slices of bread to food banks in different countries.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Bimbo held the seventh edition of the 2022 Bimbo Global Race, a race with a cause that brought together more than 341,000 participants in a new hybrid model: an in-person race in 15 cities across 10 countries, and a virtual race in more than 100 locations.

For each person registered, the Company committed to donating 20 slices of bread to help aid in the fight to end hunger, one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2), helping those who need it most in some of the communities where the company is present. Thanks to everyone who joined the 2022 Bimbo Global Race movement, Grupo Bimbo surpassed this year’s goal, and will donate a total of 6.8 million slices of bread to food banks around the world.

Alberto Levy, Global VP of Marketing, commented: “Thank you to all who decided to be part of this race, not only to be physically active themselves, but also for their desire to help our local communities. The result of their efforts reinforces our purpose at Grupo Bimbo to Nourish a Better World through actions and not just words.”

The countries with the most in-person and virtual participants in the Bimbo Global Race were China with more than 162,000, Mexico with more than 28 thousand, Perú with more than 22,000, India with more than 20,000 and Spain with more than 18,000. In addition, thanks to its virtual option, the race registered runners from countries including Greenland, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and more.

Over the past seven years, through the Bimbo Global Race, formerly the Global Energy Race, Grupo Bimbo has donated more than 23.7 million slices of bread to food banks in different countries.

The Bimbo Global Race is the company’s most impactful and essential sports movement. The race is made available to all to allow participants of all ages to join the initiative, regardless of their location.

For more information about Bimbo Global Race 2022, visit: https://bimboglobalrace.com/?language=es

