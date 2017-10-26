GSA Awards Carahsoft New CDM Tools SIN

Breaking News
RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced today that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Tools Special Item Number (SIN) 132-44 to Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70.

The CDM Tools SIN supports the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) CDM Program to provide a consistent set of continuous diagnostic and mitigation tools for Federal, state, local, regional and tribal governments. Through the SIN, agencies now have one centralized location to access pre-vetted CDM offerings.

“We are proud to continue supporting the federal government’s efforts to procure and deploy innovative and powerful tools to improve network security, and are excited to bring our extensive cybersecurity solutions portfolio to the CDM Tools SIN,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This SIN makes the procurement process easier and faster for government buyers who need the solutions and the technology vendors and resellers who supply them.”

The new CDM Tools SIN is the result of cooperative effort between GSA and DHS and represents a major step forward for the CDM program by providing easy access to products and services, fast ordering processes, easy recurring purchasing provisions, cost efficient data management and increased value to taxpayers.

“The award of the CDM Tools SIN marks a key milestone for the CDM Program and supports the future acquisition approach,” said Niki Lane, DHS CDM Acquisition and Requirements Management Section Chief. “DHS has leveraged lessons learned from the CDM, Tools/CMaaS BPAs and best practices across the Schedules Program to create an acquisition strategy to support the CDM mission, which enables ease of buying and ability to bring new and innovative solutions to the Program.”

Government buyers now have direct access via the SIN to the products submitted by Carahsoft from the Approved Products List (APL). The awarded products, both software and hardware, are separated into five subcategories that represent the scope of the CDM program and reflect widely exercised functional and operational scenarios that CDM is interested in identifying, monitoring and addressing from a security perspective, enabling agencies to:

  1. Manage what is on the network.
  2. Manage who is on the network.
  3. Manage how the network is protected.
  4. Manage what is happening on the network.
  5. Embrace emerging tools and technology not in any other subcategory.

To provide a holistic security approach, these capabilities adhere to the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework security functions to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover. CDM also supports and can be used in the NIST Risk Management Framework to achieve ongoing assessment and authorization.

Products from the following solutions providers are available immediately on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule GS-35F-0119Y, SIN 132-44: 

Adobe Systems Inc.  Gigamon Inc. ServiceNow
Anomali Hewlett Packard Enterprise                                Splunk Inc.
AppSense Inc HyTrust, Inc. Thales e-Security, Inc.
Bromium, Inc. Imperva, Inc. Trend Micro Incorporated
CA Technologies Infoblox Inc. Tripwire, Inc.
CyberArk Software Ltd.                                  Okta, Inc. Trustwave
Cybersponse, Inc. Pentaho Venafi, Inc.
Exabeam, Inc Qmulos, LLC Veracode, Inc.
FireEye, Inc.  Red Hat, Inc. VMware, Inc.
ForgeRock® RSA Security LLC  

For more information on the contract and vendor solutions available through Carahsoft, visit www.carahsoft.com/BuyCDM or call 855-4-DHS-CDM.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. As the top-performing GSA Schedule Holder in 2016, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

