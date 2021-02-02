GSCG Introduces Revolutionary Market Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Smart Commodity Group (“GSCG”) announced today the launch of Its revolutionary ‘Salus’ trading platform. GSCG, founded by a group of veteran Chicago based traders and investors, incorporates the use of blockchain technology along with smart contracts to ensure quality control and exact specifications for socially conscious and sustainable commodities. Providing a first-of-its-kind trading experience, Salus seamlessly and securely combines supply chain management technology, price discovery and risk management tools on a single platform. This proprietary platform utilizes blockchain technology to enable digital assets for settlement and smart commodity contracts for supply chain management.

“The successful launch of our Salus platform has exceeded our expectations. The intuitive functionality and necessary breakdown of the spot market has been responsible for an explosion of volume in our Hemp listings in just the first few weeks,” said Jack Bouroudjian, Chairman of GSCG. Bouroudjian continued, “Having seen the dramatic and evolutionary changes in capital markets over the last few decades, I’ve learned it is absolutely critical not to apply legacy analog solutions to today’s digital problems. Our initial product offering in Hemp is just the first chapter in GSCG’s journey. There is literally a world of commodities which are in desperate need of proper price discovery. Salus is the platform to help them achieve it thereby unlocking a myriad of opportunities for farmer and producers across the globe.”

When asked about the significance of the Salus rollout, Fadi Karadsheh, GSCG’s CTO commented, “I have been integrally involved in numerous platform build outs for some of the world’s leading capital market platforms over the years. What we have accomplished here at GSCG is by far the most innovative development I have been involved in.” Fadi further elaborated, “Our use of blockchain technology to ensure that data is tracked from the source through the entire supply chain by embedding smart contracts and moving towards instant tokenized settlement has immense implications for almost every market trading today, and provides a window into the future of trading.”

About: Global Smart Commodity Group brings a new Exchange trading experience for the commodities of the 21st Century. Our focus on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices brings GSCG to the forefront of ESG commodities trading today and for the future. GSCG’s proprietary trading platform is built on blockchain technology, and will propel commodities trading to the next level by providing increased transparency at every stage of the supply chain. And with this single source of truth and built-in central price discovery mechanisms, GSCG will help resolve existing price and supply chain inefficiencies for underserved commodities markets around the world.

Please visit us at smartcommoditygroup.com

