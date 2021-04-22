Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GSI Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

GSI Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter financial results and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-269-4261 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9207 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 6971714. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from May 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 6971714. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of SRAM semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU’s architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even microseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini’s scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337
[email protected] 

Media Relations:
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Julie Ortega
510-697-5599
[email protected] 

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.