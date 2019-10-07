GSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on October 24, 2019

Breaking News
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of Gemini, the Associative Processing Unit (APU), will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter financial results and its current outlook for the third quarter at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-394-8218 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9221 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 2977002. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from October 24, 2019 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time through October 31, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 2977002. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.  For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

