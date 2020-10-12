GSI Technology to Participate in the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020 Virtual Event

Breaking News
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced its participation in the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020, taking place virtually on October 20-22 and October 27-29.

On behalf of GSI Technology, Bob Haig, Director of Product Management, and Dan Ilan, Hardware Architect, will be presenting “An Associative Processing Structure Challenges Von Neumann Architecture for Latency and Energy Efficiency,” on October 29 at 10:10 a.m. PT. They will lead the discussion around standard central processing unit (CPU) and associative processing units (APU), and how a higher-performance and more energy-efficient APU can be designed as an inter-connected array of millions of simple “boolean bit processors” utilizing in- and near- memory processing techniques for tasks that require performing parallel calculations across a large dataset.

“We are pleased to take part in the Linley Processor Conference and look forward to creating a dialogue on APUs,” said Haig. “Associative processing units can play a pivotal role in streamlining complex calculations on large datasets that are often less efficient when done with standard CPUs due to the memory bottleneck imposed by traditional von Neumann architecture.”

“Industry demand for AI performance has skyrocketed over the last few years driven by rapid adoption from the data center to the edge,” said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst and conference chairperson. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, development of these technologies continues to accelerate and we’re excited to be sharing these presentations with a global audience via our live-streamed format.”

Linley Fall Processor Conference attendees are encouraged to schedule one-on-ones with GSI through the conference’s online calendar application. In addition to GSI’s presentation, the company will demonstrate its Gemini APU in an actual search application during the breakout session.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.  For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

