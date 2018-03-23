GSK pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer assets

LONDON (Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, the British drugs company said on Friday, endangering an auction for an asset some said could fetch as much as $20 billion.
