Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GSS & VMW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

GSS & VMW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Golden Star Resources Ltd.  (NYSE: GSS)
Class Period: February 20, 2019 – July 30, 2019
Deadline: June 1, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gss
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine; (2) the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine; (3) the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade; (4) the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material; (5) the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)
Class Period: March 30, 2019 – February 27, 2020
Deadline: June 1, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vmw
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.