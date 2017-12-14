GSV Asset Management Announces Strategic Investment from HMC Capital-Led Group

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

WOODSIDE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSV Asset Management, LLC (“GSV”), a modern merchant bank that identifies, advises, and invests in the fastest growing, most dynamic companies in the world – the Stars of Tomorrow – today announced a strategic investment from a group led by HMC Capital (“HMC”), a leading Latin American advisory and investment firm.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the investment will result in a minority ownership interest for the HMC-led group in GSV Asset Management. Proceeds will be used to enhance GSV’s ongoing investment activities, as well as to accelerate its strategic expansion into new business areas and geographies.

“We are very excited to partner with HMC Capital, a multi-billion dollar asset manager that brings a range of complimentary capabilities to GSV Asset Management,” said Michael Moe, founder of GSV. “GSV stands for Global Silicon Valley and our alliance with HMC reflects our shared commitment to create a premier global growth investing platform.”

HMC Capital has been a pioneer in developing alternative investment opportunities in Latin America, with more than $8 billion in assets under management and distribution from a broad range of institutional and private investors. Beyond its structuring and investment capabilities, HMC has partnered with leading global universities to offer curated education programs for its investor network – all part of a broader objective to cultivate the alternative investment asset class in South America and around the world.

“We could not be more pleased to develop a strategic partnership with Michael Moe and GSV,” said Felipe Held, Co-Founder and CEO of HMC Capital. “Michael is regarded as a leading global authority on growth investing and we look forward to capitalizing on HMC’s global network of investment professionals, partners, and investors to add significant value to the GSV platform. At the same time, we are excited to expand HMC’s focus on alternative investments to include strategies that will target leading growth companies from across the Global Silicon Valley.”

The HMC-led investor group includes Thomas C. Franco, a Partner at the private investment firm, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which has managed the investment of more than $24 billion since its founding in 1978.

About HMC Capital (HMC SA)
HMC Capital is a leading investment and advisory firm founded in 2009, with more than $8 billion in assets under management and distribution from institutional & private investors. HMC’s two main business platforms, Investment Management and Advisory & Capital Access, are united by a global vision and expertise. The firm has a presence in five countries – Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and the United States – supported by a team of 70 investment professionals, who provide local experience, know-how, and networks to capture the best investment opportunities for HMC and its clients.

About GSV Asset Management, LLC
GSV Asset Management is a modern merchant bank that identifies, advises, and invests in the fastest growing, most dynamic companies in the world… the Stars of Tomorrow. GSV stands for Global Silicon Valley. While it is based in the heart of Silicon Valley, GSV was launched with the belief that the mindset of innovation and entrepreneurship has gone global.

