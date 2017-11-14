GSX Solutions Webinar: Analyzing Office 365 Performance Changes using MAPI/HTTP Protocol

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. On October 31, Microsoft stopped the support of the RPC/HTTP protocol and required switching to MAPI/HTTP. Today GSX announced a webinar on December 7 to analyze the impact of the switch to the new MAPI/HTTP on Office 365 performance. Sign up here: https://hubs.ly/H092Yr00

“As an expert in Microsoft protocols, we will walk administrators through the analysis. In this webinar, our GSX team will help users understand how the MAPI/HTTP protocol impacts Office 365 performance, and how performance issues may arise from equipment that is not compatible,” said Gary Steere, Microsoft MVP and CTO of GSX Solutions. “By fully understanding the switch from RPC to MAPI, administrators can ensure end-user experience is uninterrupted by the change.”

The MAPI/HTTP protocol was created in 2014, so while it isn’t entirely new, this is the first time it’s become required. You can learn more about the protocol change here. Executives and administrators are understandably concerned about the switch, partly because companies who have already made the switch have seen an increase in the number of complaint tickets. Switching to MAPI isn’t technologically difficult, but it does require a lot of work and strict adherence to Microsoft’s guidelines. There will be a recorded version of the webinar available for anybody that missed it.

