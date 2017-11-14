Breaking News
Home / Top News / GSX Solutions Webinar: Analyzing Office 365 Performance Changes using MAPI/HTTP Protocol

GSX Solutions Webinar: Analyzing Office 365 Performance Changes using MAPI/HTTP Protocol

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. On October 31, Microsoft stopped the support of the RPC/HTTP protocol and required switching to MAPI/HTTP. Today GSX announced a webinar on December 7 to analyze the impact of the switch to the new MAPI/HTTP on Office 365 performance.  Sign up here: https://hubs.ly/H092Yr00

“As an expert in Microsoft protocols, we will walk administrators through the analysis. In this webinar, our GSX team will help users understand how the MAPI/HTTP protocol impacts Office 365 performance, and how performance issues may arise from equipment that is not compatible,” said Gary Steere, Microsoft MVP and CTO of GSX Solutions. “By fully understanding the switch from RPC to MAPI, administrators can ensure end-user experience is uninterrupted by the change.”

The MAPI/HTTP protocol was created in 2014, so while it isn’t entirely new, this is the first time it’s become required. You can learn more about the protocol change here. Executives and administrators are understandably concerned about the switch, partly because companies who have already made the switch have seen an increase in the number of complaint tickets. Switching to MAPI isn’t technologically difficult, but it does require a lot of work and strict adherence to Microsoft’s guidelines. There will be a recorded version of the webinar available for anybody that missed it.

New #webinar: All about MAPI/HTTP protocol for #ExchangeOnline & learn its impact on your #Office365 performance https://hubs.ly/H092Yr00 @gsx_solutions

About GSX Solutions
GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX’s mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner.  www.gsx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Company Contact: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.