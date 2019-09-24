GSX to Launch CMCP / Mission Critical Certification at WEFTEC 2019

Breaking News
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Skills X-Change (GSX), a leader in designing, implementing, and managing innovative solutions that enable organizations to leverage people, announced today that it will launch the Certified Mission Critical Professional (CMCP) credentialing program at the 2019 WEFTEC convention in Chicago on September 23-26, 2019. The Water Environment Federation (WEF), in Alexandria, Virginia, was instrumental in the creation of the vendor-neutral certification, and they still play a vital role today in ensuring its successful implementation.

GSX’s President & CEO, Dave Wilcox, noted: “We are incredibly appreciative of WEF’s support for CMCP. Their expertise in the mission-critical arena and their assistance in creating the credential have been invaluable.”

How did CMCP come about?

The nation’s critical infrastructure provides the essential services that underpin American society and serve as the backbone of our nation’s economy, security, and health. We know it as the power we use in our homes, the water we drink, the transportation that moves us, and the communication systems we rely on. However, these critical systems face constant threat from natural or manmade disasters, and they demand round-the-clock supervision. Knowing the importance of critical infrastructure to the nation’s security interests, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration funded a program to address the growing need for qualified mission- critical professionals. Subject matter experts (SMEs) then convened to create the CMCP credential.

In all, the certification is available to mission-critical professionals in the following sectors: water and wastewater systems, nuclear reactors, government facilities, food and agriculture, financial services, energy, emergency services, chemical, healthcare and public health, transportation systems, commercial facilities, information technology, defense industrial bases, dams, critical manufacturing, and communications.

To take the CMCP examination, a candidate must meet one of the following requirements:

  • 2-year degree (with coursework in information technology or an operations technology field, such as engineering or information technology), and a minimum of 6 months (2 quarters) of related co-op experience or an equivalent apprenticeship of at least 6 months

-or-

  • 2 years of related work experience in a field such as information technology, operational technology, engineering, cybersecurity, or other mission-critical fields

-or-

  • Any combination of the two totaling two years of experience or education.

﻿For more information, contact Bryan Kainrath, SVP of credentialing programs and assessments, at [email protected], or visit https://www.mccerts.com.

