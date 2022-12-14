BRISBANE, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “GTB”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, has named Dr. Jeff Miller, renowned NK Cell Cancer Specialist as Consulting Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Miller* is currently Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota** and is the Deputy Director of the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Miller has more than 25 years of experience studying the biology of NK cells, and other immune effector cells and their use in clinical immunotherapy with over 300 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Miller is a board certified physician specializing in hematological oncology. Dr. Miller is a member of numerous medical societies such as the American Society of Hematology, the American Association of Immunologists, and has been a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation since 1999. Dr. Miller serves on the editorial board for Transplantation and Cell Therapy and is a reviewer for a number of journals and NIH grants.

Dr. Miller’s current discovery and research themes in the Miller Laboratory include:

NK cells and their receptors after hematopoietic cell transplantation

CMV induced adaptive NK cells exhibit enhanced function through CD16

Induction of NK cells antigen specificity through CD16 targeting

Preserving and enhancing NK cell function through antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC)

Simultaneous to Dr. Miller’s appointment GT Biopharma announces the departure of Dr. Greg Berk as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of GT Biopharma commented on the occasion, “On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, we would like to welcome Dr. Jeff Miller once again to the role of consulting Chief Medical Officer. We are grateful for his continued efforts in advancing GT Biopharma’s platform of proprietary NK Cell engager (TriKE®) technology. Additionally, we wish Dr. Berk well in his future endeavors.”

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects”, “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

* Dr. Miller consults for and hold equity in GT Biopharma.

** The University of Minnesota has a financial interest in GTB TriKE products including the GTB 3650 product under its license agreements with GT Biopharma.

GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577