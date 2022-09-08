GT Biopharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in September

Breaking News
BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced that management will present in-person at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace. Company management will also be participating in 1×1 meetings during the event.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 12-14, 2022
   
Title: GT Biopharma (GTBP) Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Time: 10:30 – 11:00 am EDT
Location: Kennedy II, 4th Floor, Lotte New York Palace
Webcast Link: Register here
*a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting request with management, please contact your bank conference representative. To access the archived recording for replay, please see the Presentations section of GT Biopharma’s corporate website.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects”, “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

