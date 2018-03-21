Breaking News
Home / Top News / GT Gold Closes $6.5 Million Financing Bringing Total Cash to $9.5 Million; Fully Funded for Summer 2018 Exploration Program

GT Gold Closes $6.5 Million Financing Bringing Total Cash to $9.5 Million; Fully Funded for Summer 2018 Exploration Program

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Gold Corp. (“GT Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GTT) has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $6,518,719 (the “Offering”).  The Offering involved the issuance of 9,053,495 common shares (and no warrants) at the amended price of $0.72 per share.  The Company is very pleased with the support of its existing shareholders as well as the addition of new, long-term oriented investors.

Net proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration (primarily expansion drilling) of the Company’s Saddle gold-silver discovery in B.C.’s Golden Triangle.  The Company has a strong balance sheet and is now more than adequately funded for the upcoming 2018 exploration program at Saddle, details of which will be forthcoming in the near future.

The Company has paid finder’s fees totalling $186,924 in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  All shares issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month resale hold period ending July 22, 2018.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “believes”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available.  Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities law.

CONTACT: For more information please contact:

GT Gold Corp.
Kevin M. Keough
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (613) 832-4592
[email protected]
Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.