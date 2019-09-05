GTDC Summit Puts Sharp Focus on Emerging Opportunities in Tech Distribution

Organization’s new CEO shares insights on industry’s evolution and expectations as the world’s distribution leaders convene with top vendor channel execs and market analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world’s largest international consortium of technology distributors, today concluded its 2019 Summit conference sessions focused on “new realities and emerging opportunities.” Frank Vitagliano, appointed CEO of the GTDC in April, opened the event with his vision for the organization, its priorities and focus areas – all coming at a pivotal time for distributors as they accelerate value and business with both vendor partners and solution providers.

“Technology distributors are in a much different position today,” Vitagliano said to the gathering in San Francisco of about 200 executive attendees, including those from nearly 50 vendor companies. “They’ve successfully navigated decades of dramatic innovation and change across the industry – from all standpoints, including through the services and products they offer to the adoption of entirely new business models.”

Steady Growth, Promising Outlook

GTDC members today generate approximately $150 billion in worldwide sales annually. The organization partners with The NPD Group to aggregate U.S. member sales-out data for its Distributor Track ®, which yields deep insight into channel sales and market trends down to the SKU level across 250 categories. This B2B database reveals solid growth for distributors year-to-date in 2019, with total year-over-year hardware and software sales increasing 5% for the period ending July 2019.

The 2019 GTDC Summit covered a broad spectrum of topics centered on how markets are evolving, the critical success factors, and ways distributors are enabling both vendors and solution providers. In addition to featuring a panel of distribution leaders on their expectations for the future, attendees also heard from new types of customers in a session highlighting unique IT views from within prominent end-customer enterprises as well as from channel partners on the B2B front lines.

“This event marks the beginning of a new era for the GTDC,” Vitagliano said, “in an industry poised to thrive through continuous evolution and transformation. We’re ready, connected and on top of the trends and unprecedented opportunities ahead in the channel.”

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

