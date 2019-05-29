GTDC’s Kavita May Honored as One of CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel

Organization’s SVP of Planning & Operations leads preparations for upcoming events including popular EMEA conference in Lisbon, June 17-19

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world’s largest international consortium of technology distributors, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the GTDC’s Kavita May to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem – representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership. CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

The announcement coincides with May’s focus on the organization’s GTDC Summit EMEA 2019 conference in Lisbon, Portugal, June 17-19. The event brings together the region’s technology distribution leaders with the channel executives of leading vendors as well as top industry research analysts from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Frank Vitagliano, who was recently appointed CEO of the GTDC , will open the event – his first in this position – and share his perspective on how distribution is expanding and strengthening its role in the region in addition to ways the GTDC looks to support partnership success going forward.

“The distribution industry has made tremendous strides spanning many decades supporting both vendor partner and solution provider needs,” Vitagliano said. “Great people are the common denominator from all standpoints, and it’s wonderful to see that women are increasingly shaping the future in what has been largely male-dominated for far too long. Recognition that Kavita and other Women of the Channel receive helps all become more aware of the trends and impact women are having in all dimensions of this industry.”

The GTDC was still in its infancy when May joined the team in 2002 — after five years at global distributor Tech Data Corp., where she learned the ins and outs of the channel. May has been instrumental in the GTDC’s growth and success, which includes high-value executive conferences in Europe and the U.S.; analysis and recommendations associated with key industry challenges and opportunities; as well as developing research partnerships that provide incomparable insight and depth about technology distribution based on actual sales-out data. The organization’s membership has tripled during May’s tenure and today generates approximately $150 billion in annual revenue.

“Distributors still get portrayed as pick-pack-ship businesses when in reality they deliver much more than products,” May said, noting the importance of the GTDC’s advocacy regarding the deeper role of distributors today. “Although days-of-supply metrics and inventory management remain critical to the industry’s ‘just-in-time’ mechanics, of course, the more strategic contribution of distributors has never been stronger. I’m truly grateful to be a part of this industry in such a dynamic time, including as we continue to recognize the important role women can and will play in the future of the channel.”

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

