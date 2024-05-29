The global API connectivity suite now offers seamless and effortless data connectivity with BMO for both current-day and prior-day balance and transaction reporting

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its award-winning ClearConnect Gateway—an extensive, out-of-the-box global bank API connectivity suite—has launched a new instant financial data integration with BMO.

The new API integration, powered by ClearConnect Gateway, enables BMO corporate customers to access current-day balance and transaction reporting and prior-day balance and reporting. The solution provides treasury teams and CFOs with enhanced levels of data availability and accuracy of mission-critical financial data.

BMO adds to GTreasury’s growing list of ClearConnect Gateway data connectivity integrations for balance and transaction reporting, which also includes Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo, and other financial institutions.

“We’re proud to add BMO as our newest direct data integration within the ClearConnect Gateway API suite,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “There is no faster or easier way for treasury and finance teams to get all of their corporation’s current BMO banking data exactly where they need it, exactly when they want it.”

ClearConnect Gateway replaces enterprises’ slow, expensive, and time-consuming banking connections with modern, seamless, out-of-the-box API connectivity and data integration into their preferred banking partners. The solution empowers treasury teams to quickly use API connectivity for real-time synchronization with banks, ERPs, and third-party platforms.

Learn more about GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway by visiting: https://gtreasury.com/platform/technology/connectivity/

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO. For over 30 years, GTreasury has delivered industry leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures all in one seamless platform. Trusted by over 800 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

Contact

Kyle Peterson

[email protected]