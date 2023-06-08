By connecting with C2FO’s network, the partnership will empower GTreasury clients to streamline payables and receivables and optimize cash flow

CHICAGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a leading provider of integrated treasury management and risk management systems, today announced a strategic partnership with C2FO, the world’s on-demand working capital platform. Together, GTreasury and C2FO are able to provide treasurer customers a comprehensive cash management and early payment solution that improves liquidity forecasting and optimizes cash flow.

In addition to solving everyday liquidity needs, corporations are navigating economic shifts and tightening lending standards that will reduce access to capital. Flexible liquidity management solutions that support end-to-end cash visibility are vital for continued enterprise growth and planning. To proactively respond to changing market conditions and liquidity needs, customers can use GTreasury’s comprehensive suite of products to monitor current and future costs, portfolio value, and cash reserves. They can also predict future liquidity requirements using GTreasury’s AI-powered SmartPredictionsTM Cash Forecasting tool.

C2FO’s working capital platform is a natural complement to GTreasury’s cash management solutions. The partnership will enable enterprises to unlock liquidity and improve cash flow by accelerating payments to their suppliers, either using their balance sheet or C2FO’s global network of funding partners. Treasurers can also seamlessly accelerate payment on their invoices to quickly access cash on demand and improve cash conversion cycles. The partnership will provide businesses with real-time, holistic visibility of their cash positions, enabling them to deploy cash or accelerate payments to meet critical cash management goals.

“We are thrilled to partner with GTreasury to provide enterprises with a best-in-class comprehensive liquidity solution,” said C2FO’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Allison Baker. “Through our partnership, enterprises will be able to leverage both sides of their balance sheet to access the liquidity they need to navigate today’s rapidly changing environment.”

“This is an exciting time for GTreasury as our customers continue to benefit from our growing ecosystem,” said GTreasury’s Global Head of Corporate Development, Terry Beadle. “With this strategic partnership with C2FO, we are delivering on our commitment to provide a suite of best-in-breed products for Treasury, Risk, and Capital Efficiency. This partnership will allow our customers to extend their treasury workflow, resulting in further optimization and management of their cash.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world’s on-demand working capital platform, providing fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital to nearly 2 million businesses worldwide. Using patented Name Your Rate® technology and a suite of working capital solutions, companies can get paid sooner by the world’s largest enterprises — unlocking billions in risk-free capital. With a mission of ensuring that every business has the capital needed to thrive, C2FO has delivered more than $275 billion in funding around the world. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, USA, with offices around the globe, C2FO is working to build a better, more inclusive financial system every day. To learn more, visit C2FO.com.

