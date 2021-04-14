GTreasury Appoints Gayle Crowell to Board of Directors

The technology and financial services operating executive brings extensive sales, marketing, and strategic management experience to GTreasury’s Board

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that it has named veteran technology operating executive Gayle Crowell to its board of directors.

“Gayle adds valuable perspective and experience to our board,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “She has achieved remarkable success, many times over, steering corporate strategy and accelerating growth at SaaS leaders across the financial services and technology industries. The board and I are excited to welcome Gayle as we continue to expand the GTreasury product and partner ecosystem, and enable digital treasury transformation to our global customer base.”

Crowell brings deep experience to the GTreasury Board from her career as a director, chief executive, and strategic business advisor across several high-growth technology and financial services companies. For more than 15 years, Crowell served as the Senior Operating Advisor for the technology, media and, telecommunications portfolio at private equity firm Warburg Pincus. She currently serves on the boards of several private and public companies within the technology, financial services, and biotech industries. These roles include: Board Director at Envestnet (ENV), the wealth management technology platform provider, Lead Director at ResMan, the property management platform, Board Director at Hercules Capital (HTGC), the specialty finance firm, and Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting fibrotic diseases, among others. Crowell also previously led RightPoint Software, as chief executive, to a successful exit.

Crowell will focus her experience of building high-growth, sustainable, and differentiated SaaS businesses toward defining and guiding the next stage of GTreasury. The company has seen record customer acceleration over the past year, as organizations leverage GTreasury’s innovative treasury and risk management ecosystem to achieve intelligent treasury. GTreasury has also continued to expand its capabilities via strategic acquisition.

“GTreasury has established – and earned – a distinguished position among treasury and finance teams across industries by demonstrating a comprehensive understanding and anticipation of corporate treasury requirements and the tools that make its customers most efficient and effective,” said Crowell. “I’m excited to be joining GTreasury’s board, and eager to help build upon the company’s impressive growth and the industry-wide appetite for its all-encompassing treasury and risk management platform.”

About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

