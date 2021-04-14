Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GTreasury Appoints Gayle Crowell to Board of Directors

GTreasury Appoints Gayle Crowell to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

The technology and financial services operating executive brings extensive sales, marketing, and strategic management experience to GTreasury’s Board

Gayle Crowell

The technology and financial services operating executive brings extensive sales, marketing, and strategic management experience to GTreasury’s Board.

The technology and financial services operating executive brings extensive sales, marketing, and strategic management experience to GTreasury’s Board.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that it has named veteran technology operating executive Gayle Crowell to its board of directors.

“Gayle adds valuable perspective and experience to our board,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “She has achieved remarkable success, many times over, steering corporate strategy and accelerating growth at SaaS leaders across the financial services and technology industries. The board and I are excited to welcome Gayle as we continue to expand the GTreasury product and partner ecosystem, and enable digital treasury transformation to our global customer base.”

Crowell brings deep experience to the GTreasury Board from her career as a director, chief executive, and strategic business advisor across several high-growth technology and financial services companies. For more than 15 years, Crowell served as the Senior Operating Advisor for the technology, media and, telecommunications portfolio at private equity firm Warburg Pincus. She currently serves on the boards of several private and public companies within the technology, financial services, and biotech industries. These roles include: Board Director at Envestnet (ENV), the wealth management technology platform provider, Lead Director at ResMan, the property management platform, Board Director at Hercules Capital (HTGC), the specialty finance firm, and Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting fibrotic diseases, among others. Crowell also previously led RightPoint Software, as chief executive, to a successful exit.

Crowell will focus her experience of building high-growth, sustainable, and differentiated SaaS businesses toward defining and guiding the next stage of GTreasury. The company has seen record customer acceleration over the past year, as organizations leverage GTreasury’s innovative treasury and risk management ecosystem to achieve intelligent treasury. GTreasury has also continued to expand its capabilities via strategic acquisition.

“GTreasury has established – and earned – a distinguished position among treasury and finance teams across industries by demonstrating a comprehensive understanding and anticipation of corporate treasury requirements and the tools that make its customers most efficient and effective,” said Crowell. “I’m excited to be joining GTreasury’s board, and eager to help build upon the company’s impressive growth and the industry-wide appetite for its all-encompassing treasury and risk management platform.”

About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d65eb586-41c4-405d-8e9d-b57c9de71e7f

CONTACT: Contact
Bret Clement
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.