ClearConnect Gateway delivers out-of-the-box global bank API connectivity for immediate and cost-efficient balance and transaction reporting, payments, and real-time data analysis

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced the launch of ClearConnect Gateway, a uniquely-comprehensive, out-of-the-box global bank API connectivity suite. ClearConnect Gateway offers GTreasury customers a giant step forward from the expensive, slow, and time-intensive connections commonly found in corporations today.

ClearConnect Gateway is a significant expansion of GTreasury’s popular ClearConnect connectivity suite, which launched in 2022 to ensure the fidelity of data essential to treasurers and CFOs. With ClearConnect Gateway, organizations now have instant API connectivity and data integrations into their preferred banking partners.

“CFOs and treasurers understand that modern banking technologies are transforming the industry,” said German Karaivanov, VP Product Management, GTreasury. “Legacy connectivity to business-critical banking data slows productivity, blocks access to banking innovation, and is expensive. Early users of GTreasury’s banking API connections are already saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in connectivity fees. They are excited about our new API integrations, which will be fast to implement and provide significant and lasting cost reductions. ClearConnect Gateway will also enable more organizations to immediately access all balance and transaction information, and tap into the newest bank payment types—all with little to no burden to supporting IT teams.”

The launch of ClearConnect Gateway will provide treasury teams and the office of the CFO with:

Modern architecture without maintenance: ClearConnect Gateway’s architecture is built for API connection speed and breadth. The API connectivity suite works smoothly from day one; once an API is set up, it does not need to be changed.

Balance and transaction reporting: ClearConnect Gateway delivers current- and prior-day balance and transaction reporting in real-time.

Payments: ClearConnect Gateway enables the most modern payment technologies to be quickly set up and leveraged—including RTP, FedNow, and new B2C payment types.

Pre-built, out-of-the-box APIs: GTreasury has developed many out-of-the-box APIs with leading banks and will continue to expand its API ecosystem.

Industry-leading onboarding speed: ClearConnect Gateway enables the fastest API onboarding for additional banks of any treasury and risk management system—drastically reducing implementation time and complexity compared to older systems.

Reduced costs: ClearConnect Gateway can save hundreds of thousands of dollars over many alternative and legacy systems, in part by reducing expensive file costs.

“GTreasury continues to evolve the quickly-moving treasury technology landscape, with solutions that enable our customers to focus on the highest-value priorities,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “The launch of ClearConnect Gateway is the latest example of how GTreasury has revolutionized treasury and risk management system connectivity by increasing treasury and finance team efficiencies, lowering operational costs, and enabling customers to take full advantage of their banking partners’ balance reporting data and new payment technologies. With ClearConnect Gateway, we are reducing organizations’ banking fees, increasing data visibility, and delivering critical real-time reporting that directly impacts business decisions.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com.

