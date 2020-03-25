GTreasury Supports New Survey of Corporate Treasurers That Gathers Industry Response Data to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Led by Strategic Treasurer, the Treasury Coalition is collecting weekly impact & reaction data from businesses’ treasury departments

CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury , a treasury management platform provider, today announced that it is supporting the Treasury Coalition Global Crisis Monitor: An Immediate & Ongoing Survey of COVID-19 Impact & Response .

This ongoing, weekly survey is designed to give treasury and finance professionals an updated view of what their colleagues are thinking in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, how they are reacting to it, and the industry changes they expect to see because of it.

What : Each week there will be a short survey to collect pandemic impact and response data from active treasury and finance professionals. Questions will vary but will look to answer topics such as: The expected impact of COVID-19 on treasurers’ organizations. The ongoing impact on liquidity positions. Where organizations’ treasuries are most exposed (foreign exchange, interest rates, commodity prices, etc). Changes in access to debt and liquidity.



: Each week there will be a short survey to collect pandemic impact and response data from active treasury and finance professionals. Questions will vary but will look to answer topics such as: Where: Treasury and finance professionals can visit https://treasurycoalition.com/ to take the survey and/or to see the weekly results.



Treasury and finance professionals can visit to take the survey and/or to see the weekly results. When : The survey will be conducted on a weekly basis with a duration to be determined. The first survey collected data from March 18 through March 24. A refreshed weekly survey will begin collecting data every Wednesday, beginning March 25.



: The survey will be conducted on a weekly basis with a duration to be determined. The first survey collected data from March 18 through March 24. A refreshed weekly survey will begin collecting data every Wednesday, beginning March 25. Who: GTreasury joins an industry consortium, led by Strategic Treasurer, that is committed to helping the industry have current data to guide them get through the COVID-19 pandemic – with as much useful and actionable information as possible.

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury Management System (TMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 750 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

