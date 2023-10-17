The global bank API connectivity suite now offers seamless and effortless data connectivity with Wells Fargo for both current-day and prior-day balance and transaction reporting

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury , a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that its award-winning ClearConnect Gateway—an extensive, out-of-the-box global bank API connectivity suite—has launched new and instant financial data integrations with Wells Fargo.

Treasury teams and the office of the CFO can now conveniently use ClearConnect Gateway to access current-day balance and transaction reporting and prior-day balance and reporting from their organizations’ Wells Fargo accounts.

Wells Fargo adds to GTreasury’s growing list of ClearConnect Gateway data connectivity integrations for balance and transaction reporting, which also includes Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase. Goldman Sachs partners can also perform payment creation, including FX.

ClearConnect Gateway replaces enterprises’ slow, expensive, and time-consuming banking connections with modern, seamless, out-of-the-box API connectivity and data integration into their preferred banking partners. The solution empowers treasury teams to quickly use API connectivity for real-time synchronization with banks, ERPs, and third-party platforms.

“ClearConnect Gateway ensures that treasury teams and the office of the CFO have a modern, maintenance-free API-connectivity architecture always at their disposal,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “As organizations understand, real-time visibility into balance and transaction data is critical for driving accurate business decisions. We’re excited to add Wells Fargo to our growing ecosystem.”

GTreasury built ClearConnect Gateway because integrated data sources and seamless information access mean greater accuracy, improved efficiency, and more time for treasury teams to devote to high-level tasks.

Learn more about GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway: https://gtreasury.com/platform/technology/connectivity/

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com .