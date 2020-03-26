GTX Joins Coronavirus Countermeasure Taskforce Begins Selling Face Masks

GTX Corp GTX CORP NOW OFFERING

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (GTX) , a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology today announced in an effort to support the community at large from the Covid-19 pandemic it will begin selling coronavirus face masks.

Under the Company’s Health and Safety umbrella, GTX has been actively sourcing masks across the globe, reaching out to its wide network of manufacturing partners in order to secure and make available a product that is in extreme high demand right now.

“As this unprecedented global threat continues to spread, GTX will play its role in leveraging every resource it has from its technology to channel partners. GTX is pledging to do its part in fighting this pandemic and as a for profit with purpose company, we are committed to staying true to our ethos of providing technologies and solutions that serve the community at large, GTX is With You, commented Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

While the world at large scrambles to find ample supply of the N95 medical grade masks, GTX took the initiative to make available to its customers, many of them seniors that perhaps live in assisted living and are the most at risk group; a safe and easy place to shop on line. Like social distancing, wearing a mask is another layer of protection and way to help slow down the spread of the virus. It is not fail safe nor a guarantee from contracting a virus, but since people still need to go out of their homes to buy groceries, supplies, medications or walk their dog, having a partial germ protection mask on their face is that little extra layer of protection.

Made of a comfortable light wait, highly breathable non-woven material the Type II face masks have a Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 98% and available online at the GTX e commerce store.

Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App , GTX also owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, is a U.S. military contractor, has several other consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NRBz and NFC Veritap solution. To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller contact [email protected] business development.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® — think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

