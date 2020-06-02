Guardant Health Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) (“Guardant Health”), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $84.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions (3,750,000 of which are being sold by Guardant Health and 7,750,000 are being sold by SoftBank Investment Advisers). The public offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of 10,000,000 shares of common stock. In addition, Guardant Health and SoftBank Investment Advisers have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,725,000 additional shares of common stock (562,500 additional shares from Guardant Health and 1,162,500 additional shares from SoftBank Investment Advisers) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to Guardant Health, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $315.0 million. Guardant Health will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The offering is expected to close on June 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Guardant Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Guardant Health, primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Guardant Health with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the offering of Guardant Health’s common stock, the expected closing of the offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Guardant Health’s control, include, among others, the risks described in Guardant Health’s preliminary prospectus supplement dated June 1, 2020 and the documents incorporated in the prospectus supplement by reference. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

