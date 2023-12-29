TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) today announced that it will terminate Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF (TSX: GGAC) and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: GGEM) (together, the “ETFs”) effective on or about March 15, 2024 (the “Termination Date”).
