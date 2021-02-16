Guardian Life Insurance, CDW and KÜHL Use Lucidworks Connected Experience Cloud (CXC) to Improve Customer Experience

Breaking News
  • Guardian Life Insurance Uses Lucidworks CXC To Connect Employees With the Most Relevant Information, Improving Productivity and the Employee Experience
  • CDW Experienced a Significant Increase in Conversion Rate and Add-To-Cart After Migrating To Lucidworks
  • KÜHL Delivers Personalized, Relevant, and Dynamic Shopping Experiences That Drive AOV and Conversions Using Lucidworks Machine Learning Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucidworks, the Connected Experience Cloud provider, today announced that customers including Guardian Life Insurance, CDW and KÜHL improved customer experience after adopting Lucidworks CXC. These industry leaders boosted revenue, reduced costs, and improved the digital experience for customers and employees after deploying Lucidworks CXC. This news comes after a record-breaking Cyber Five, the days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, for Lucidworks digital commerce customers in 2020.

A recent Forrester report found that most brands put personalization and omnichannel capabilities at the top of their enterprise-level priority list. However, two-thirds of businesses report an inability to consistently service customers across touchpoints and personalize those experiences. By partnering with Lucidworks, Guardian Life Insurance, CDW and KÜHL deliver relevant, personalized digital experiences to customers and employees and improve customer satisfaction, conversions, average order value (AOV), null search results and operational efficiency.

Guardian Life Insurance Transforms Knowledge Management and Employee Experience
Guardian Life Insurance is one of the largest mutual life insurance companies in the United States with 8,000 employees and a network of over 3,000 financial representatives. Lucidworks Connected Experience Cloud connects employees with the most relevant data to streamline workflows and improve the overall employee experience.

“Providing the right information to the right person at the right time is imperative to our digital enablement,” said Kevin Moriarty, Vice President, Customer Technology Solutions, Guardian Life Insurance. “At Guardian Life Insurance, this happens through the Guardian Online portal where thousands of our users access vital data to support their day-to-day tasks. With Fusion powering the portal’s search, employees seamlessly find what they are looking for, eliminating frustration and improving productivity.”

CDW Boosts Conversion Rate and Slashes Null Results
Technology solutions provider CDW has a suite of offerings that includes a full and diverse inventory of solutions and services. The company turned to Lucidworks to provide an omnichannel search experience for its sellers and customers to unify and personalize their experiences with the brand.

“At CDW, we believe in investing in the right solutions that align with business priorities and simultaneously improve customers’ experience,” said Naresh Palvai, CDW, Lead Application Developer. “Throughout our evaluation of search solutions, Lucidworks Fusion scored high, given its artificial intelligence, machine learning and multi-tenancy capabilities. When we decided on Fusion, our goals were to improve relevancy, reduce null search results, and increase add-to-cart and conversion rate. After moving 100% of traffic to Fusion, we saw our order conversion and add-to-cart rates increased and null search results have dropped.”

KÜHL Drives Average Order Value and Delivers Personalized Customer Experience
KÜHL is the premier brand for high-performance outdoor apparel. The company relies on Lucidworks’ advanced machine learning capabilities and product discovery solution to deliver a best-in-class digital experience that drives AOV and conversions.

“KÜHL takes great pride in delivering value in our products that we know is above and beyond the prices we charge to the customer,” said Timothy Boyle, Director of Ecommerce, KÜHL. “Partnering with Lucidworks is like finding your adventure partner whose business model, service, and product delivers an equally incredible value. At KÜHL, we get a lot done with fewer employees than competing enterprises in the outdoor clothing industry. Given how sophisticated the Lucidworks platform is, their support and the capabilities allow our small ecommerce team to deliver personalized, relevant, and dynamic shopping experiences. The platform collects shopper signals to influence result ranking, has pre-configured ML models, and creates the compelling experiences our stakeholders and customers demand from our brand, driving higher conversion and higher AOV.”

“We are proud to play a role in our customers’ success with Lucidworks Connected Experience Cloud,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “CXC is underpinned by five key attributes, including: real-time personalization, harnessing customer signals, understanding intent, cross-channel delivery, and machine learning. In addition to Guardian Life Insurance, CDW and KÜHL, brands such as goop, Lenovo and Reddit rely on Lucidworks to power omnichannel personalization that drives revenue growth, increases operational efficiency, and improves the customer experience.”

Contact us today or download this Lucidworks ebook to learn how the Connected Experience Cloud powers omnichannel personalization for some of the world’s largest brands.

About Lucidworks
Lucidworks offers the Connected Experience Cloud (CXC) that captures user signals from every action and applies them to digital experiences everywhere. CXC combines the power of search and machine learning to personalize experiences that meet employees’ and customers’ unique intent. The world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.

