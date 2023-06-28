BriteCore’s customizable mobile app and flexible product configuration streamlines operations and reduces IT spend by 30% for LawGuard.

San Mateo, CA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BriteCore announced today that Guardian Product Solutions (GPS), an insurance technology and product development company, has selected the BriteCore Platform to support its innovative legal expense insurance product, LawGuard.

GPS faced challenges with their prior policy administration system, including limited digital capabilities and the prospect of increased professional service fees. After an extensive vendor evaluation and selection process, BriteCore emerged as the clear winner, meeting GPS’s requirements for an end-to-end modern core insurance platform with a customizable mobile app and rapid product configuration.

“BriteCore has allowed us to transform our operations and provide our policyholders with a modern, mobile-first insurance experience that is unrivaled in the market,” said Lori Crivaro, Director of Operations at Guardian Product Solutions. “We were able to streamline our processes and significantly reduce our IT spend, while also expanding our product offerings and growing our network of partners.”

GPS quickly implemented the BriteCore Platform, enabling end-to-end support of the insurance value chain and self-service product configuration. BriteCore’s robust APIs deliver seamless integration between the LawGuard Direct-to-Consumer website and the BriteCore Platform, and the BriteCore mobile app is customized to promote the LawGuard brand. The LawGuard website, mobile app, and the BriteCore Platform went live simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to partner with Guardian Product Solutions in their pursuit of modernization and growth,” stated Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “GPS’s strategic selection of BriteCore as their core insurance platform for LawGuard reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and creating exceptional customer experiences. With our agile and flexible technology, GPS is now poised to reduce operational costs, expand their footprint, and better meet the evolving needs of their policyholders.”

With BriteCore, Guardian Product Solutions has already realized significant benefits, including reduced IT spend by an estimated 30% through process efficiencies and self-service product configuration. With its new core insurance solution, GPS provides a compelling digital and mobile experience for its policyholders and is better prepared to expand their business by addressing new market opportunities. GPS’ future business initiatives include expanding into new states, increasing its network of partners, and building out advanced B2C and B2B product offerings.

About Guardian Product Solutions and LawGuard

Guardian Product Solutions specializes in the design and implementation of insurance and financial service product solutions to build profitable revenue streams for its partners. LawGuard is an innovative and comprehensive legal expense insurance product that protects policyholders and their families from costly attorney fees on more than 70 everyday legal issues. Policyholders are empowered to choose any attorney they want, anywhere in the world and includes coverage for legal issues spanning courts, automobiles, family, personal finances, home ownership, and rentals. LawGuard can be purchased directly from GPS by consumers or can be added by insurers to enhance their current insurance product offerings.

To learn more about the LawGuard legal insurance offering, visit www.LawGuard.com

About BriteCore

BriteCore is a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the

BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 90 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables medium size carriers and MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com and connect with our team.

CONTACT: Amede Hungerford Britecore 925-997-0664 amede.hungerford@britecore.com