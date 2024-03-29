Viactiv® Product Line Generated Net Revenues of Approximately $11.9 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2023, an Increase of Approximately 12% as Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically-supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company also provided a corporate update to stockholders.

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023 include the following:

Total revenue was $12,248,550 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $11,049,772 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1,198,778, or 10.8%. The Viactiv ® product line generated net revenues of $11,907,867 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $10,640,119 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1,267,748, or 11.9%. The Viactiv ® product line accounted for approximately 97.2% and 96.3% of total revenue for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 44.0%, as compared to 40.9% for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 3.1 percentage points, which was driven by several factors, including lower transportation costs, and higher sales in 2023.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $9,730,834, as compared to $21,940,985 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to several factors, including the write-off of intangible assets at December 31, 2022, lower executive stock compensation expense, and lower consultant fees.

Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $(4,336,317), as compared to $(17,420,598) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Other income was $4,494,350 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $2,498,370 for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the non-cash gain from the change in fair value of the warrant derivative liability of $3,984,900 in 2023 as compared to $2,345,800 in 2022.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, net income was $158,033 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $(14,922,228) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.12, as compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $(14.15) for the year ended December 31, 2022, based on 1,270,846 weighted average common shares outstanding in 2023, as compared to 1,121,000 weighted average common shares outstanding in 2022.

Cash used in operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $4,369,885, as compared to $7,446,812 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease of $3,076,927 in cash used by operating activities in 2023 as compared to 2022 was primarily due to a reduction in general and administrative expenses.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $6,359,646, as compared to $10,655,490 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Commenting on the results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2023, Jan Hall, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the progress made during 2023, which was driven by strong topline growth combined with improved operating margins and a reduced cash burn.”

Recent Developments in 2024

Agreement to Sell Activ Nutritional, LLC

On January 30, 2024, the Company entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Doctor’s Best Inc., a Delaware corporation, for the sale of all of the outstanding equity interests of Activ Nutritional, LLC (“Activ”) for aggregate cash consideration of $17.2 million, of which $1.7 million was placed in a third-party escrow account pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. Doctor’s Best Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingdomway USA Corp., the U.S. subsidiary holding company of Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company (“XKDW”), which is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The sale of Activ, as contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, is conditioned upon receiving approval from the Company’s stockholders as the sale of Activ, which owns the Viactiv® brand and business and accounted for 97.2% and 96.3% of revenues during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, constitutes a sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets and revenue-generating operations. The transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement is the result of a broad review of strategic alternatives by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has determined that it is advisable and in the best interests of the Company and the Company’s stockholders to approve this transaction.

Potential Dissolution

In the event that the Company’s stockholders approve the transaction and the transaction closes, the Company would be left with minimal operations. The Board of Directors has additionally determined that it is advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to approve a voluntary dissolution and liquidation of the Company pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution, which, if approved, would authorize the Company to liquidate and dissolve in accordance with its terms, but such decision would be subject to the Company’s ability to abandon or delay the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution in the event that the Board of Directors determines that another transaction would be in the best interests of the Company’s stockholders. Assuming the approval of the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution by the Company’s stockholders, the decision as to whether or not to proceed with the dissolution and when to file the Certificate of Dissolution will be made by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion.

On March 15, 2024, the Company filed a preliminary proxy statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in order to solicit the approval of the Company’s stockholders in connection with the sale of Activ and the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution. The Company has set May 23, 2024 as the date of the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its stockholders to vote on these transactions (and the other matters as will be described in the definitive proxy statement), and the close of business on April 5, 2024 as the record date for stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.

Financial Results

Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed with SEC at www.sec.gov.

