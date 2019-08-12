Conservative Alejandro Giammattei swept aside his center-left rival in Guatemala’s presidential election on Sunday, and now inherits an unpopular migration deal agreed under duress with the Trump administration that could severely test his country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China - August 11, 2019
- Guatemala conservative romps to landslide win, faces big migration test - August 11, 2019
- Guatemala election winner hopes to change Trump migrant deal - August 11, 2019