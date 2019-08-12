Guatemala election winner hopes to change Trump migrant deal

Alejandro Giammattei, winner of Guatemala’s presidential election, said on Sunday he hoped he could still make changes to a divisive migration deal the Central American country signed with the Trump administration last month.
