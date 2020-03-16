Guatemala has registered its first fatality from coronavirus, the government said on Sunday, while Panama announced an aggressive set of measures to contain the spread of the virus, including banning entry by non-resident foreigners.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Guatemala has first coronavirus death, Panama to keep out non-resident foreigners - March 15, 2020
- Australian casino operator Crown separates gamers to beat coronavirus - March 15, 2020
- More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread - March 15, 2020