GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Sunday he had given instructions to move the Central American country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a few days after his government backed the United States in a row over the city’s status.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem, backing Trump - December 24, 2017
- Trump’s Christmas wish: ‘We’ve got prosperity. Now we want peace’ - December 24, 2017
- Pope, on Christmas Eve, says faith demands respect of immigrants - December 24, 2017