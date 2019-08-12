Guatemalan conservative claims victory in presidential election

Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, saying it would be an honor to serve as president after preliminary results gave him a massive lead over his center-left rival.
