Guatemalan president takes office amid political jostling and delays

Guatemala swore in President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday in a ceremony tainted by long delays blamed on political jostling and maneuvers by outgoing officials to avoid arrest, a reminder of the deep levels of political corruption plaguing the country.
