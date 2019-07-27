Guatemalan presidential candidates question U.S. migration deal

The two contenders to be Guatemala’s next president questioned on Saturday the validity of a deal struck by the country’s government with the United States that aims to curb the flow of migrants north from Central America.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Marines ‘likely’ to enter Venezuela, says socialist party No. 2 - July 27, 2019
- ‘Boris bounce’: UK Conservatives surge in opinion poll - July 27, 2019
- UK’s Javid to ramp up funding for no-deal Brexit preparations: paper - July 27, 2019