Guess & Co. Corporation Announces Executive Management Changes

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation has made changes to the executive management team. The Company announced the following changes following effective immediately.

Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President

Jerry D. Guess, founder of Guess & Co. Corporation, remains chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer and president. Mr. Guess became chairman and chief executive officer in January of 2019 and was appointed president in November of 2019.

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Stewart remains deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Guess & Co. Corporation. She returned to the Company in February of 2019 following a brief retirement.  Ms. Stewart became deputy chairman in February of 2019 and became the permanent chief operating officer and permanent chief financial officer following the re-alignment of management.

Mandy L. Hall, Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Corporate Officer, Global Managing Director, Secretary & Treasurer

Mandy L. Hall has been appointed senior executive vice-president, chief corporate officer, global managing director, secretary and treasurer of Guess & Co. Corporation. She joined the company in March of 2020.  Ms. Hall became senior executive vice-president in May of 2020. She assumed the role of chief corporate officer, global managing director, deputy secretary and deputy treasurer in June of 2020. She was appointed secretary and treasurer in July of 2020. 

Eric Shindledecker, Executive Vice-President & Managing Director

Eric Shindledecker remains executive vice-president of Guess & Co. Corporation. He previously served as business development officer. In March of 2020, Mr. Shindledecker assumed the role of managing director. He is executive vice-president and managing director of Guess & Co. Corporation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

