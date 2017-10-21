Breaking News
Home / Top News / Guess & Co. Corporation Announces First Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Guess & Co. Corporation Announces First Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation a luxury, industrial, health care and real estate company based in Durham, North Carolina is pleased to announce its first Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is being held in Durham, North Carolina on Friday, October 27, 2017. Shareholders of Guess & Co. Corporation will meet for the first time to elect permanent directors for the company, and such other business as may come before the meeting. Following the shareholders’ meeting, the elected directors will hold their first Board of Directors meeting to appoint permanent officers of the company. The elected directors will serve until the next annual meeting in 2018. The 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will occur at 12:00 PM EST and conclude no later than 1:00 PM EST. The company is allowing approved guests to attend the meeting. Interested parties wishing to attend as guests should contact the company to request an invitation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified company with four primary business units which are the luxury group, the industrial group, the health care group and the real estate group. We are based in Durham, North Carolina and conduct business in the United States and abroad. Most of our businesses are built organically, and we pursue acquisitions of existing companies that will create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1da56c1c-8c7b-45c5-9187-71befba226fb

CONTACT: Media Relations
Guess & Co. Corporation
984-201-6390
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.