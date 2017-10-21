Guess & Co. Corporation Announces First Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation a luxury, industrial, health care and real estate company based in Durham, North Carolina is pleased to announce its first Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is being held in Durham, North Carolina on Friday, October 27, 2017. Shareholders of Guess & Co. Corporation will meet for the first time to elect permanent directors for the company, and such other business as may come before the meeting. Following the shareholders’ meeting, the elected directors will hold their first Board of Directors meeting to appoint permanent officers of the company. The elected directors will serve until the next annual meeting in 2018. The 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will occur at 12:00 PM EST and conclude no later than 1:00 PM EST. The company is allowing approved guests to attend the meeting. Interested parties wishing to attend as guests should contact the company to request an invitation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified company with four primary business units which are the luxury group, the industrial group, the health care group and the real estate group. We are based in Durham, North Carolina and conduct business in the United States and abroad. Most of our businesses are built organically, and we pursue acquisitions of existing companies that will create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.

