Guess & Co. Corporation Appoints Hayley Purcell to Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Appointed Senior Vice-President, Managing Director, Secretary and Treasurer

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Hayley Purcell has been appointed senior vice-president, managing director, secretary and treasurer of the company. Ms. Purcell joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as vice-president, associate, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer. As senior vice-president, managing director, secretary and treasurer, Ms. Purcell is responsible for client relationship management, project management, corporate administration, corporate development and corporate affairs.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

