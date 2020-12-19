Guess & Co. Corporation Appoints Mandy L. Hall COO and CFO

Mandy L. Hall Named COO, CFO and Group President, Operations

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Mandy L. Hall has been appointed chief operating officer, chief financial officer and group president of operations. She will continue to also serve as deputy secretary and deputy treasurer of the company. Ms. Hall joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as a member of the senior executive support team working closely with the CEO on strategic projects. Prior to joining Guess & Co. Corporation, Ms. Hall served as vice-chairman, deputy president and chief executive officer of T.G.C., a for-profit social enterprise company that combine business opportunities with second chances for convicted persons. She rose through the ranks after joining the company as corporate vice-president. At T.G.C., she was instrumental in building key relationships in the community for the company and oversaw the company’s rebranding. She was also responsible for a company re-organization that resulted in a share exchange and setup of a new parent company. Ms. Hall also served as vice-chairman and president of T.G.C. Asset Management, Ltd., T.G.C. Capital Corporation, Good People Telecom and T.G.C.C., a diversified construction company. She has successfully developed acquisition strategies while in executive management and has a keen focus on serving customers. Prior to T.G.C., Ms. Hall held management positions at various small businesses and worked in the personal care industry own a salon venture. She credited her early experiences in personal care with her ability to connect with people in her current positions. As COO, CFO, group president of operations and deputy secretary-treasurer, Ms. Hall is a senior member of the company’s leadership team working closely with the CEO and president. Ms. Hall oversees the day-to-day operations of the company including client relationship management, revenue operations, vendor operations, finance, risk, legal, accounting, marketing, advertising, branding and profit and loss management. “Ms. Hall is dependable and a proven executive who will successfully oversee the day-to-day operations of our company and continue to create value for our shareholders,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman and CEO of Guess & Co. Corporation. Ms. Hall will jointly report to Jerry D. Guess, the CEO and Michelle Stewart, the president of Guess & Co. Corporation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology, and real estate units committed to revitalizing Rural America and select urban areas. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Osage Beach, Missouri. Our company operates in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

