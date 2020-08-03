Guess & Co. Corporation Appoints Mandy L. Hall Senior Executive

Mandy L. Hall Named Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Corporate Officer, Global Managing Director, Secretary & Treasurer

Mandy L. Hall Mandy L. Hall, Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Corporate Officer, Global Managing Director, Secretary & Treasurer

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Mandy L. Hall has been appointed senior executive vice-president, global managing director, secretary and treasurer of the company. Ms. Hall joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as a member of the senior executive support team working closely with the CEO on strategic projects. Prior to joining Guess & Co. Corporation, Ms. Hall served as vice-chairman, deputy president and chief executive officer of T.G.C., a for-profit social enterprise company that combines business opportunities with second chances for convicted persons. She rose through the ranks after joining the company as corporate vice-president. At T.G.C., she was instrumental in building key relationships in the community for the company and oversaw the company’s rebranding. She was also responsible for a company re-organization that resulted in a share exchange and setup of a new parent company. Ms. Hall also served as vice-chairman and president of T.G.C. Asset Management, Ltd., T.G.C. Capital Corporation, Good People Telecom and T.G.C.C., a diversified construction company. She has successfully developed acquisition strategies while in executive management and has a keen focus on serving customers. Prior to T.G.C., Ms. Hall held management positions at various small businesses and she also owned and operated a styling salon. She credited her early experiences in personal care with her ability to connect with people in her current positions. As senior executive vice-president, chief corporate officer, global managing director, secretary and treasurer, Ms. Hall is a senior member of the company’s leadership team working closely with the CEO, COO and CFO. Ms. Hall has responsibility for client relationship management and project management across the entire company. She also oversees corporate administration, shareholder administration, treasury management and corporate affairs. Ms. Hall will manage the company’s growth in the U.S. and select international markets including client relationships, vendor relationships and strategic partnerships. “We are delighted to have Ms. Hall as a senior member of our company, she has demonstrated her ability to deliver for our clients and our shareholders in a consistent and meaningful way. She motivates fellow management team members and clients enjoy working with her because of her enthusiasm and dedication,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president of Guess & Co. Corporation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f407a5a6-8138-4a04-8e0c-db9edfa5d1be

CONTACT: Media Contact: Media Relations [email protected]