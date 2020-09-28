Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Guess & Co. Corporation Names James Jackson Vice-Chairman

Guess & Co. Corporation Names James Jackson Vice-Chairman

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

James Jackson Named Vice-Chairman of Board of Directors

James Jackson

James Jackson, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, Guess & Co. Corporation

James Jackson, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, Guess & Co. Corporation

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce James Jackson has been appointed vice-chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson has been a member of the Board of Directors of the company since 2018. He joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as special adviser. Prior to Guess & Co. Corporation, Mr. Jackson was a charitable trust officer with Wachovia Bank. Mr. Jackson retired from Wachovia after over 30 years of service. As a member of the board, Mr. Jackson has served as chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. As vice-chairman, Mr. Jackson will work closely with the chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors to oversee governance of the company.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34d3d3bb-6d15-4af7-8435-00fe1cbe3903

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Media Relations
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.