Guess & Co. Corporation Names Retired Senior FBI Agent Kevin J. Kline Special Adviser

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Kevin J. Kline Appointed Special Adviser for Compliance and Risk Management

OSAGE BEACH, Miss., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Kevin J. Kline has been appointed special adviser for compliance and risk management. Kevin J. Kline is shareholder and special adviser of Guess & Co. Corporation. Mr. Kline retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division in Connecticut. He managed over 175 employees in that field office and oversaw National Security, Intelligence and Administrative programs for the division. Prior to overseeing the New Haven FBI office, Mr. Kline was an Inspector at the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for conducting compliance audits of FBI field offices and working closely with the FBI Director. During his time at FBI headquarters, he created and implemented a new method to assess the performance of FBI executives. Prior to working at headquarters, Mr. Kline was the On-Scene Commander in Afghanistan for the FBI’s Counter-terrorism Division. Prior to his international assignment, Mr. Kline was Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division in Massachusetts. While overseeing the Boston division, Mr. Kline managed over 225 employees and put together joint task forces for terrorism investigations. He also led the team in successfully locating, apprehending, and securing a conviction of a Boston organized crime fugitive. As Supervisory Special Agent for the Newark Division in New Jersey, Mr. Kline led the investigation related to the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey and United Airlines Flight 93. Mr. Kline earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Education, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Canisius College. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from The Albany Law School of Union University. Mr. Kline works closely with members of leadership team and our Board of Directors to ensure effective compliance and risk management for Guess & Co. Corporation. Aside from Guess & Co. Corporation, Mr. Kline is chief operating officer for The Aggeris Group, LLC an investigative and security firm. “We are pleased to have Mr. Kline as a trusted adviser to our company’s leadership and Board. His many years of experience as a senior federal law enforcement agent is indispensable for our compliance and risk management programs,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman and CEO of Guess & Co. Corporation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified energy, health care, technology, and real estate company that is focused on revitalizing and serving Rural America. Our company is positioning itself to become the undisputed market leader in rural energy, rural health care, rural technology, and rural real estate. As a Midwestern-based company, we are in the heart of Rural America. Guess & Co. Corporation is also a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Osage Beach, Missouri. Our company operates in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/328b1625-43d1-4881-bf20-e35f77bacb2f

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Media Relations
[email protected]

