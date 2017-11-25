Guess & Co. Corporation Organizes Health Care Group Unit

Durham, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation a luxury, industrial, health care and real estate company based in Durham, North Carolina is pleased to announce it has completed the organization of its health care group unit. The health care group is focused on delivering excellent prescription drug treatments and medical devices to hospitals and their patients. Guess & Co. Corporation’s Health Care Group is composed of pharmaceutical and biosciences businesses. The company will appoint an Executive Vice-President/Group Managing Director to oversee the unit. The Health Care Group is being developed through acquisitions and turn-key opportunities. “We look forward to bringing our brand of excellence to hospitals and patients in the U.S. and abroad with the organization of Guess & Co. Health Care,” said Michelle Stewart, senior deputy chairman and president of Guess & Co. Corporation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified company with four primary business units which are the luxury group, the industrial group, the health care group and the real estate group. We are based in Durham, North Carolina and conduct business in the United States and abroad. Most of our businesses are built organically, and we pursue acquisitions of existing companies that will create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. For more information, visit www.guessandco.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79089a2b-38be-4379-b49a-337fe1f3bd63

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d35d560d-cd4c-4d5c-9d23-92fe4e6252c1

CONTACT: Media Relations Guess & Co. Corporation 984-201-6390 [email protected]