GUESS & CO. CORPORATION SEEKING TO HELP NATION WITH VIRUS SCARE

GUESS & CO. CORPORATION LAUNCHES: STOP THE VIRUS. RESTART LIFE. RESTART BUSINESS.

MIAMI, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guess & Co. Corporation, an emerging global stewardship solutions company launched by former federal government officials, lawyers and skilled business professionals, is developing an ecosystem to stem virus effects. The company is prepared to work with communities, companies and governments to help areas become virus free and recover promptly from the crisis. “We launched this company in 2017 with a commitment to improving the welfare of people, we want everyone to know that we stand ready to assist and help mobilize resources to address the challenge before us,” stated Jerry D. Guess, founder, chairman and CEO. The company is proposing voluntary testing to private sector companies and has launched its Stop The Virus, Restart Life, Restart Business. campaign which promote testing and functional isolation for recovery.  “We have thought through this very carefully, and we are skilled at bringing the private and public sector together to address crises situations and we are looking forward to helping our clients get through this,” Mr. Guess continued. Guess & Co. Corporation provides a large portfolio of solutions to communities, companies and governments.  

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

