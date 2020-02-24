‘Guest is God’: Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.
