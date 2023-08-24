NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced the appointment of Bryon Willy as Director of Consultant Relations. In the newly created role, Mr. Willy will be responsible for the firm’s engagement with consultants to support the strong ongoing demand for Guggenheim Investments’ asset management products and services. He will report to Chris Parisi, the firm’s Head of Distribution.

“We are delighted to appoint Bryon Willy as our Director of Consultant Relations,” said Dina DiLorenzo, Co-President of Guggenheim Investments. “Bryon’s appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to deepen our already strong connection to global consultants at a time when we are seeing increasing demand for Guggenheim Investments’ services and offerings.”

A seasoned executive with close to 30 years of domestic and international experience, Mr. Willy joins the firm from DWS Group where he served as Senior Relationship Manager for Consultant Relations and oversaw consultant activities across multiple global regions, including EMEA, Asia, and the U.S. Prior to joining DWS Group in 2018, Mr. Willy served as a Principal at Mercer Investment Consulting from 2007 to 2018, where he was Head of the North American Fixed Income, Manager Research Group. He has also held senior positions with ABN AMRO North America and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. A graduate of Indiana University, Mr. Willy also holds an MBA from DePaul University.

Mr. Willy’s appointment is the latest in a series of key hires designed to support the continued growth of the firm. Earlier this summer, Guggenheim Investments announced the appointment of Joshua Mayer as the firm’s Director of ESG. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Mr. Mayer was Executive Director, ESG & Climate Sales Coverage at MSCI.

“Bryon and Josh are highly respected, talented professionals with proven track records,” said David Rone, Co-President of Guggenheim Investments. “Their appointments echo other recent investments in human capital that enhance our ability to serve clients, support growth, and drive value for stakeholders. These include the expansion of Guggenheim Investments’ distribution teams in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States.”

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $225 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 240+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. Guggenheim Investments Assets Under Management are as of 6.30.2023 and include leverage of $15.9bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

