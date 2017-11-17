Guggenheim Investments to Close and Liquidate Guggenheim Large Cap Optimized Diversification ETF (OPD) in December

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today announced it will close and liquidate Guggenheim Large Cap Optimized Diversification ETF (NYSE Arca:OPD).

In November 2017, the Board of Trustees of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (the “Trust”) approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of OPD.

Monday, December 18, 2017, will be the last day of trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc., for OPD (“the fund”) which had $1.4 million in assets, or less than 0.0037% of Guggenheim Investments’ total $38 billion in exchange-traded assets as of November 10, 2017.

The final date for creation and redemption activity for the fund will be Thursday, December 14, 2017 and the last day of trading will be Monday, December 18, 2017. The fund will be delisted from the NYSE Arca prior to the start of trading on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Following the close of trading on December 18, 2017, shareholders will not be able to purchase or redeem shares from the fund or purchase or sell the fund in the secondary market.

If no action is taken by a shareholder of the fund prior to the liquidation date, the fund will distribute to such shareholder, on or promptly after the liquidation date, a cash distribution equal to the December 21, 2017 net asset value of the shareholder’s fund shares. Proceeds will be distributed as of the close of business on December 22, 2017.

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/etf or call 888.WHY.ETFs to speak to a representative.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $243 billion1 in assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 09.30.2017. The assets include leverage of $11.6bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

RISK CONSIDERATIONS

Any overviews herein are intended to be general in nature and do not constitute tax advice or legal advice. Please consult your tax advisor and/or state and local tax offices for more complete information.

ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. •Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Most investors will also incur customary brokerage commissions when buying or selling shares of an ETF. • Investments in securities and derivatives, in general, are subject to market risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate over time. • ETF Shares may trade below their net asset value (“NAV”). The NAV of shares will fluctuate with changes in the market value of an ETF’s holdings. In addition, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares will develop or be maintained.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at www.guggenheiminvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced fund is distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”), the investment advisor to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC is affiliated with Guggenheim and GFIA.

NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

Member FINRA/SIPC

Media Contact

Ivy McLemore

Guggenheim Partners

212.518.9859 – office

[email protected]