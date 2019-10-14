Guggenheim KBBO Hires Abu Innab to Head MENA Investment Banking Coverage

Abu Innab will be responsible for regional investment banking coverage and business development

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim KBBO Partners today announced the appointment of Omar Abu Innab to head investment banking coverage for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Mr. Abu Innab will lead on new client acquisitions across the region and will play a significant role in delivering the firm’s global capabilities to regional clients. Mr. Abu Innab will be based in Dubai and commence his role in October.

“Omar’s track record, deep understanding of the MENA market, strong relationships, business acumen and overall leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the region,” said Mohammad Barraj, CEO of Guggenheim KBBO Partners.

Omar has 16 years of experience with top investment banks globally. He joins Guggenheim from Goldman Sachs, where he was an Executive Director within its Investment Banking Division responsible for sovereigns, corporates, private equity firms, and family offices coverage for the MENA region with a focus on Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Omar held a number of senior roles in investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse, DBS Bank and Citigroup in the Middle East and New York.

Guggenheim KBBO Partners is a Dubai-based joint venture between Guggenheim Partners and KBBO Group headquartered in the DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Established in 2015, the firm’s business model is centered around providing strategic advice to leading corporates and family offices and access to Guggenheim’s suite of specialized asset management products to blue-chip investors in the MENA region. Guggenheim KBBO Partners Investment Banking platform has been one of the most active advisors in the UAE and the wider MENA region, with over 15 transactions closed in three years with an aggregate transaction value of almost AED 5.5 billion. Guggenheim KBBO Partners Investment Banking platform has executed transactions in the healthcare, transportation, banking and education sectors, with several cross-border mandates.

About Guggenheim KBBO Partners Limited

Guggenheim KBBO Partners is a DIFC-based joint venture between Guggenheim Partners and the KBBO Group. The firm draws on the global investment banking and asset management capabilities of Guggenheim Partners with KBBO Group’s in-depth industry and market knowledge across the Middle East and beyond to serve clients globally. Guggenheim KBBO Partners is regulated by the DFSA. For more information, visit http://guggenheimkbbo.com/.

About KBBO Group

KBBO Group is a leading investment group with a diverse portfolio of interests, operating in the UAE and across the Middle East. With a proven track record of successful investments, KBBO Group aims to amplify growth by injecting capital and restructuring debt in already successful companies. In line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 Economic Vision to achieve effective transformation and global integration of the Emirates’ economy, KBBO Group aims to bring about sustainable growth and enduring benefits. Established in 2004, KBBO Group has developed successful expertise in operating a diversified portfolio comprising healthcare, facilities management, real estate development, oil refining & processing, technology, and financial services companies.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 6.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

