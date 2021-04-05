Guggenheim Partners Appoints Mark Van Lith A Managing Partner

Breaking News
NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Partners, the global financial services firm, today named the CEO of Guggenheim Securities, Mark Van Lith, a Managing Partner of Guggenheim.

Mr. Van Lith has been a core leader in effecting the tremendous growth and success of Guggenheim Securities, the full-service investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners. 

Guggenheim Securities serves some of the world’s largest clients, across multiple sectors, providing capabilities including M&A and restructuring advisory, debt and equity financing, research, and sales and trading. Guggenheim Securities has also established industry-leading and pioneering investment banking practices in asset backed securitization, middle market investment banking, and private capital advisory.

Alan Schwartz, Guggenheim Partners Executive Chairman and Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities, said: “Mark has been a close partner of mine driving our effort to build Guggenheim Securities into a premier investment banking firm. In a highly competitive landscape, Mark has led with industry-defining vision, total dedication to clients’ needs, and a focus on assembling a team of the best talent on Wall Street. I look forward to his continued success as CEO of Guggenheim Securities and now also as a Managing Partner of Guggenheim Partners.”

Mark Walter CEO, and Andrew Rosenfield President, of Guggenheim Partners said: “Since Mark joined Guggenheim in 2009, we all have benefitted enormously from his superb leadership and insightful strategic advice. Mark has the highest integrity and judgement and is a culture-builder for the entire firm.

“We are proud to appoint Mark a Managing Partner of Guggenheim as he continues to serve, with excellence, as the CEO of Guggenheim Securities.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $310 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
[email protected]

1 Assets under management is as of 12.31.2020 and includes leverage of $13.7bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

